Arrests made after petty crime escalates to homicide in Brampton

Peel police at the scene of a stabbing on Lanebrook Drive in Brampton on Aug. 2, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Peel Regional Police say they have made several arrests in connection with a petty crime that snowballed into a murder in Brampton earlier this year.

Back on August 2, police say up to five males were committing minor property offences, including thefts from vehicles, on Lanebrook Drive near Castlemore Road and Goreway Drive.

At around 2 a.m. two men, a father and his son who live in the area confronted the suspects.

Glensbert Oliver, 63, was stabbed and died at the scene while his 40-year-old son was hospitalized with stab wounds.

Police are expected to update the investigation Friday morning.

At the time, police urged the suspects to contact lawyers and turn themselves in, calling the incident “senseless” and “tragic.”

“This was people just trying to stop a minor property offence that escalated to the point of becoming a homicide,” said Acting Superintendent Martin Ottaway. “I don’t think they set out … to become involved in a homicide.”

