Loading articles...

AP source: Former higher ed commissioner to lead Ole Miss

An official with firsthand knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former state Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce will be announced as the next chancellor of the University of Mississippi on Friday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because although trustees voted on the choice in closed session Thursday, it won’t be announced until Friday in Oxford.

Boyce, 61, declined comment to the AP on Thursday night. His choice brings to a close a fraught search for a new Ole Miss leader after former Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter resigned after less than three years on the job.

Boyce was involved in the search earlier after the university’s private foundation hired him to meet with influential individuals about what they wanted in the next Ole Miss leader.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
The SB DVP ramp to Lawrence is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Oct. 4/19: Cloud lingers early in the morning, but more sun as the day goes on. Still be…
Latest Weather
Read more