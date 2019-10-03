Loading articles...

AP Exclusive: Colleges got $60M-plus from OxyContin family

BOSTON — Prestigious universities around the world have accepted at least $60 million from the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the past five years.

That’s according to financial records reviewed by The Associated Press.

Schools have accepted the donations even as the company has become embroiled in lawsuits over its role in the opioid epidemic. Major beneficiaries of the Sackler family include the University of Oxford in England and Rockefeller, Cornell and Columbia universities in New York.

In total, at least two dozen universities have received gifts from the family since 2013. The gifts ranged from $25,000 to more than $10 million.

Some skeptics see the donations as an attempt to salvage the family’s reputation and want to see the money returned.

Collin Binkley And Jennifer McDermott, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 427 north of the 407, the problem has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more