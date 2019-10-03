Loading articles...

Aid ship captain slams EU for outsourcing migrant rescues

German boat captain Carola Rackete attends a Civil Liberties and Justice Committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS — The captain of a humanitarian rescue ship who was arrested for docking in an Italian port without authorization is taking aim at the European Union for outsourcing the handling of desperate migrants crossing the Mediterranean to conflict-ravaged Libya.

Carola Rackete told EU lawmakers on Thursday that “EU member states have engaged in a policy of externalization of their responsibilities and a practice of pushbacks and omissions of rescue, delegating interventions to a country at war, Libya, in breach of international law.”

Rackete was released from house arrest in July. She was arrested after forcing her ship into port after 17 days at sea with 40 migrants aboard.

The lawmakers are debating Europe’s Mediterranean search-and-rescue methods amid the increasing criminalization of non-governmental organizations, activists and others who help migrants struggling at sea.

