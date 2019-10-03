Loading articles...

3 killed in attack on Nicaragua indigenous community

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan authorities say an attack on an indigenous Miskito community has left houses and a church torched and three people dead.

Police say the community of Masmalaya was attacked by armed men on Wednesday. One resident and two attackers died in the clash.

The National Police said in a statement Thursday that eight people were arrested and an assault rifle and three vehicles were recovered. Wooden homes and an evangelical church were burned.

In recent years, residents of indigenous communities along the northern Caribbean coast have reported sometimes-violent incursions by outsiders who take over land and begin cutting trees.

In response to previous attacks, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called for protective measures and asked the government to protect the indigenous residents.

The Associated Press

