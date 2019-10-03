10 Things to Know for Today

Loading articles...

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP, DEMOCRATS A STUDY IN CONTRASTS IN PROBE

The president turns to name-calling and foul language as he defends himself from the impeachment inquiry, while House Democrats quietly vow new subpoenas for documents and witnesses.

2. HOW IMPEACHMENT VETERANS VIEW CURRENT INQUIRY

Republicans who carried out Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 are urging caution and restraint as Congress embarks on yet another impeachment struggle.

3. WHITE HOUSE SHIFTING TO PRIVATIZE MIGRANT CHILD DETENTION

The Trump administration is shifting care of some migrant children from religious nonprofits to the private, for-profit sector, AP finds.

4. HOUSE PANEL TAPS STARTUP FOR FACEBOOK FILES

The company’s critics say documents unearthed in a legal battle with a defunct startup will show how the social media giant leveraged its market dominance to crush or absorb competitors.

5. SHOT HONG KONG TEEN CHARGED

The teenager who was the first victim of police gunfire in Hong Kong’s monthslong pro-democracy protests has been charged with rioting and attacking police.

6. ‘I LOVE YOU AS A PERSON’

The brother of Botham Jean, fatally shot in his own apartment by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, hugged the sobbing officer in a stunning courtroom scene after she was sentenced to a decade in prison.

7. BLOODSHED INCREASES IN IRAQ PROTESTS

The death toll since seemingly spontaneous anti-government corruption protests erupted across the country earlier this week has now risen 19.

8. WALMART TO TEST NEW HEALTH CARE SERVICES FOR WORKERS

The retail giant will curate a list of high quality providers for employees but offer fewer choices than under the current plan.

9. WHERE A SEAL POPULATION IS RISING

Alaska’s northern fur seals are showing up in growing numbers at an unlikely location _ a tiny island that forms the tip of an active undersea volcano.

10. RAYS BEAT A’S TO ADVANCE

Yandy Diaz homers twice as Tampa Bay beats Oakland 5-1 in the AL wild-card for the right to take on the Houston Astros _ baseball’s best team in the regular season.

