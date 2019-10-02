Loading articles...

World War II-era bomber plane crashes in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Officials say a World War II-era bomber plane has crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont says the B-17 plane crashed Wednesday morning. A fire with black smoke is rising from near the airport.

Lamont spokesman Max Reiss says it’s not clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

