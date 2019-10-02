Loading articles...

US Air Force Academy’s oldest falcon mascot dies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A falcon that has served as the mascot for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado for the past 23 years has died.

KCNC-TV reports the passing of the falcon named Aurora was announced Wednesday by the academy near Colorado Springs.

The academy described her as a “feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect.”

The academy says in a statement that the falcon was the longest-serving live mascot in the school’s 65-year history.

Aurora was reported to have recovered after suffering injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

The Air Force Academy uses several different falcons during home games and Aurora attended most away games to greet fans.

