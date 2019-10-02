Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Universal Orlando actor fired for making racist hand gesture
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 11:49 am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable.
A photo provided by the 6-year-old girl’s parents to Florida Today shows the actor fully disguised as “Gru” from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the “OK” gesture on her shoulder.
Her parents say the photo was taken at a character breakfast.
The “OK” gesture was added last week to the Anti-Defamation League’s online database of hate symbols.
