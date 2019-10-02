Loading articles...

Ukraine's ex-president slams peace deal with separatists

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s former president has accused the current government of betraying the country’s interests by signing accords with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Petro Poroshenko, who left office earlier this year after losing the presidential election to comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told reporters Wednesday that the agreement with the separatists is “playing into Russia’s hands.” Poroshenko said Ukraine did not receive any guarantees that it would regain control of all of its border with Russia but instead committed itself to holding a local election in an area it does not even control.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday hailed the accords as a major step toward resolving the five-year conflict between the separatists and government troops that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. He insisted the election in eastern Ukraine would be held only after Ukraine regains control of the border.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:28 AM
Flooding reported westbound 401 at Mississauga Rd in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Rain is lighter now as of 5:16am Oct 2 but you’ll still need the rain gear for most of the morning. ☔️We are coolin…
Latest Weather
Read more