Ukraine's ex-president discussed investments with Giuliani

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s former president says he discussed investments with President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in 2017, but that he never discussed Ukrainian companies with any U.S. official.

Former President Petro Poroshenko, now a Ukrainian lawmaker, told reporters Wednesday: “We definitely do not want to be involved in the political process inside the United States.”

Poroshenko said he met Giuliani in 2017 as a “friend of Ukraine” and they discussed “political support and investment” but nothing else. Poroshenko said he never spoke about any “commercial companies” with Trump, former President Barack Obama or current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani wants Ukraine to investigate Biden, whose son Hunter served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Trump asked Poroshenko’s successor to “look into” the Bidens in a call that’s at the centre of a U.S. impeachment inquiry.

The Associated Press

