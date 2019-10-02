Loading articles...

Trump administration to expand DNA collection at border

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to expand the collection of DNA from migrants who cross U.S. borders, and to include the information in a massive criminal database operated by the FBI.

Two senior Homeland Security officials briefed reporters about the plan Wednesday, but did not say why the DNA data is needed. They also did not say if the DNA sampling would apply to children crossing the border alone and whether it would include asylum seekers.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing effort.

The effort is separate from rapid DNA testing done on families at the U.S.-Mexico border to help detect adults posing as parents.

It’s not known when the new DNA collection would begin. It could face legal challenges from civil liberties advocates.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Morningside collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more