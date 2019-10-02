Loading articles...

Tory leader grilled on abortion in Canadian election debate

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other opposition leaders are questioning the leader of the Conservative party about his personal beliefs on abortion in Trudeau’s first debate of the campaign for this month’s elections.

Trudeau attended a debate among French-speaking leaders in Montreal on Wednesday night ahead of the Oct. 21 election.

Trudeau and the leaders of other opposition parties tried to corner opposition Conservative leader Andrew Scheer on his personal position on abortion.

Scheer says that if elected, a Conservative government wouldn’t change abortion rules in Canada. But Scheer didn’t answer what his personal belief on abortion is.

Trudeau pressed Scheer repeatedly on a woman’s right to choose.

