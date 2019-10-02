Loading articles...

Toronto meat packer recalling beef, veal products over E. Coli concerns: CFIA

TORONTO — Canada’s food safety watchdog says a Toronto meat packing company has issued a national recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is recalling dozens of products produced on May 27 and May 30.

Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being told to not serve, use, or sell the recalled products and people who have such products are being urged to return them.

The agency says food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea and in severe cases people may have seizures, strokes, suffer permanent kidney damage or die.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its inspection activities but says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

Last month, the agency suspended Ryding-Regency’s licence over compliance concerns.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:39 PM
WB 401 - ALL LANES BLOCKED past Thickson due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:17 PM
You may want to throw on some extra layers over the next few days as temps will be running below seasonal until the…
Latest Weather
Read more