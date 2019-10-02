The Latest: Wounded homeowner disappointed deputy cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on a South Carolina homeowner shot through his window by a police officer (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The lawyer for a South Carolina man shot and wounded by a deputy through a window in his own home is disappointed the deputy won’t face criminal charges.

Attorney Beattie Ashmore says Dick Tench will now sue the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in federal court to get justice.

Deputy Kevin Azzara rang Tench’s doorbell in Simpsonville but got no answer when he was checking a medical alarm call on June 14.

Body camera footage shows Azzara shining his flashlight through a long, narrow window by the front door and firing at a man holding a gun several steps from the door.

Tench says he had his legally owned weapon as he checked noises just before midnight. Tench says Azzara never said he was a law enforcement officer and the blue lights of his cruiser weren’t on.

Ashmore said in a text message a bullet was removed near Tench’s heart and another bullet remains lodged near his hip.

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against a South Carolina deputy who shot a man in his home through a window while checking a medical alarm.

State Assistant Attorney General Jerrod Fussnecker wrote a letter last month saying Greenville County deputy Kevin Azzara was justified in the June 14 shooting.

Azzara was sent to the Simpsonville home to check on a medical alarm. He rang the doorbell, but no one answered.

Body camera video shows Azzara then saw homeowner Dick Tench in his foyer with a gun he could legally carry through a long, narrow window by the door.

Tench never fired. A sheriff’s spokesman originally said Tench opened the door with his gun, but later said he was mistaken and that information didn’t come from Azzara.

