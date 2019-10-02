Loading articles...

Stitch Fix, Acuity slip; Lennar, Johnson & Johnson gain

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $2.90 to $8.17

The organic and natural foods distributor gave investors a weak revenue forecast after reporting disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $14.49 to $114.97

The lighting products maker reported weak profit and revenue during its fiscal fourth quarter and remains cautious on its 2020 forecast because of tariffs.

Johnson & Johnson, up $2.01 to $132

The health care company reached an agreement worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties in a lawsuit involving the marketing of opioid painkillers.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $2.17 to $17.89

The online clothing styling service issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Lennar Corp., up $2.10 to $57.82

The homebuilder’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts as it recorded an increase in revenue and home orders.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.80 to $67.15

The energy company warned investors that lower oil prices will hurt the company’s third-quarter profit.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 15 cents to $17.37

The price of gold gained ground as investors leaned toward the precious metal amid concerns over a slowdown in economic growth.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $2.66 to $54.35

The airline trimmed its third-quarter profit forecast and warned investors that it is facing higher costs.

The Associated Press

