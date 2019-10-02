Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Slain Sikh deputy remembered for helping others, compassion
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 2:29 pm EDT
The funeral procession for fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal moves along Barker Cypress Rd. to the service at the Berry Center Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 in Cypress, Texas. Dhaliwal, the first Sikh deputy at the sheriff's office, was killed Friday during a traffic stop near Cypress. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
CYPRESS, Texas — A Texas sheriff’s deputy who was described as “a trailblazer” for being the first Sikh deputy in his agency is being remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others.
Funeral services were held Wednesday near Houston for 42-year-old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl). He was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was “a man of dedication, faith, love and compassion.”
Thousands of people, including law enforcement personnel from the U.S. and Canada, attended the services, held at a sports arena.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh state’s attorney general, said Dhaliwal “inspired an entire generation of Sikhs to public service.”
The suspect charged with Dhaliwal’s murder remains jailed.