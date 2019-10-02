Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: Armed girl threatened to kill boy over crush
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 8:37 am EDT
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say a girl brought two kitchen knives to her elementary school and threatened to kill a boy who had a crush on another girl.
Citing a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, The Island Packet reports the knives were found in the girl’s backpack last week by administrators at the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts. The report says a student told a second-grade teacher the girl had a knife and had said she planned to kill a boy who liked another girl.
A subsequent search of the girl’s backpack uncovered two blades, each about 4 inches long. The report says the girl told administrators that she packed the knives the night before because “she was thinking about being mean to someone.”
___
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com
The Associated Press
