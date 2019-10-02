Loading articles...

Suspect sought after girl allegedly sexually assaulted at public pool

Last Updated Oct 2, 2019 at 7:12 am EDT

There security images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a public pool on Sept. 1, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a child.

Police said that on Sept. 1 it was reported that a girl was at a public swimming pool in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue.

The girl was swimming with friends when it’s alleged that an unknown man approached her and sexually assaulted her. The man then continued to follow her around the pool.

He is described as Asian, five feet 11 inches tall with a skinny build and black hair.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

Catch the miscreant before he attacks again!

October 02, 2019 at 7:29 am
