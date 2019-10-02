Loading articles...

REAL ID deadline a year away

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians who want to use their driver’s license to board a plane now have a year left to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.

WSET reports every air traveller over 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

A standard driver’s license will no longer be sufficient, but a U.S. passport and some military IDs will be considered acceptable alternatives.

The Virginia DMV began offering REAL ID licenses last year. DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb tells the station more than 675,000 Virginians have already obtained their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

The DMV advises that some Virginians may decide they don’t want or need one.

The Associated Press

