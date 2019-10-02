Loading articles...

RCMP release the names of four missing fishermen in Northwest Territories

HAY RIVER, N.W.T. — RCMP have released the names of four fishermen who have been missing from an outing on Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories.

Searchers found their partially submerged boat on Tuesday, but no trace of the men who left from the town of Hay River on Sunday to check fishing nets.

Initially, a Canadian Forces aircraft was part of the search, but efforts Wednesday included RCMP as well as Canadian Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries and Oceans vessels.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle was used to check the submerged boat.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

Missing are Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40, all from the Lesser Slave Lake area of Alberta.

The fourth missing fishermen is Stacy Linington, 59, from Hay River.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

