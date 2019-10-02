Loading articles...

Putin implies teen climate activist is being manipulated

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg may have been manipulated to serve the interests of others.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said: “I don’t share exultation about Greta Thunberg.”

The Russian leader called Thunberg a “kind and sincere girl” who doesn’t understand complex global issues such as the barriers to cleaner energy in developing countries.

Putin added, “It’s deplorable when someone is using children and teenagers in their interests.” He didn’t elaborate.

Thunberg inspired other students by skipping school for weekly climate change protests. At a United Nations climate summit last month, she rebuked world leaders for not doing enough and asked them, “How dare you?”

Putin says Russia has fulfilled its obligations under an international agreement to tackle global warming.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Morningside collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more