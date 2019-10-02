Loading articles...

Public meeting set to share Alaska gold mine plan updates

JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Forest Service officials will conduct a public meeting to unveil changes to an operations plan for an Alaska gold mine.

The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that Tongass National Forest is scheduled to host the Oct. 8 meeting to provide information on an amended operations plan for the Kensington Gold Mine.

A forest service statement says the plan by Coeur Alaska Inc. includes 10 additional years of tailings and waste rock storage at the site near Berners Bay.

The service says public comments will be used to develop an environmental impact statement regarding waste storage and additional gold mining.

Officials say public comment is not expected to be taken at the meeting, but will be accepted at an open house the next day and in writing until Nov. 7.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press

