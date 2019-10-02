Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Public meeting set to share Alaska gold mine plan updates
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 12:14 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Forest Service officials will conduct a public meeting to unveil changes to an operations plan for an Alaska gold mine.
The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that Tongass National Forest is scheduled to host the Oct. 8 meeting to provide information on an amended operations plan for the Kensington Gold Mine.
A forest service statement says the plan by Coeur Alaska Inc. includes 10 additional years of tailings and waste rock storage at the site near Berners Bay.
The service says public comments will be used to develop an environmental impact statement regarding waste storage and additional gold mining.
Officials say public comment is not expected to be taken at the meeting, but will be accepted at an open house the next day and in writing until Nov. 7.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
The Associated Press
