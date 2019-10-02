Loading articles...

Philippine official tweets order for new protest vs China

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine foreign secretary has urgently ordered via Twitter the filing of a diplomatic protest against China after its coast guard ships reportedly strayed near a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., who is accompanying the Philippine president in a visit to Russia, issued the usually confidential order to his officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs via the social network.

The Philippine military chief reported new activities by Chinese coast guard vessels at the Second Thomas Shoal, where Filipino marines keep watch aboard a long-grounded navy ship. China claims almost the entire area.

Locsin tweeted: “Do I have to fly home to file the goddamned diplomatic protest myself? That’s the military speaking. Not some friggin’ civilian media outlet. File now!!!”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - Southbound 427 at Bloor transfer collector to express. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s a totally different weather story for us today. Falling temperatures thro…
Latest Weather
Read more