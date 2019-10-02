Loading articles...

Officer cleared in shooting of SC homeowner through window

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against a South Carolina police officer who shot a man in his home through a window while checking a medical alarm.

State Assistant Attorney General Jerrod Fussnecker wrote a letter last month saying Greenville County deputy Kevin Azzara was justified in the June 14 shooting.

Azzara was sent to the Simpsonville home to check on a medical alarm. He rang the doorbell, but no one answered.

Body camera video shows Azzara then saw homeowner Dick Tench in his foyer with a gun he could legally carry through a long, narrow window by the door.

Tench never fired. A sheriff’s spokesman originally said Tench opened the door with his gun, but later said he was mistaken and that information didn’t come from Azzara.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

