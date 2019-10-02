Loading articles...

NY congressman now says he favours impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK — A Democratic congressman from New York who had not backed the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump now says he supports the inquiry announced last week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Max Rose of the New York City borough of Staten Island said Wednesday he intends to “fully support the impeachment inquiry and follow the facts.”

The first-term congressman who toppled a Republican incumbent had not previously expressed support for the inquiry. His district is the only Congressional District in New York City that backed Trump in 2016.

Rose told constituents at a town hall meeting that “the American people have a right to know if their president used the power of his office to get a foreign power to interfere in our election.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:37 PM
WB Lawrence is CLOSED at Black Creek due to flooding. Crews are assisting.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 PM
You may want to throw on some extra layers over the next few days as temps will be running below seasonal until the…
Latest Weather
Read more