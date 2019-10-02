Loading articles...

Nuclear weapons, interfaith ties top agenda for pope in Asia

Pope Francis waves upon his arrival for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will deliver messages opposing nuclear weapons, calling for peace and honouring victims of Japan’s 2011 nuclear disaster during a visit to the country that is expected to be a highlight of his upcoming trip to Asia.

The Vatican on Wednesday released the details of Francis’ Nov. 19-26 visit to Thailand and Japan, which includes stops in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, which were hit by U.S. atomic bombs at the end of World War II.

In Thailand, Francis will meet with the supreme Buddhist leader and hold a meeting with other faith leaders, focusing on interfaith dialogue on the first leg of his trip. In Bangkok, he is likely to speak out about the poverty and human trafficking, both problems in Thailand and issues of concern for the pope.

