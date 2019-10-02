In the Northwest Territories, voters will get creative to be heard

In today’s Big Story podcast, the federal government is perhaps the least impactful government to the daily life of the people living there. Except for one thing: Whomever sits in Ottawa controls how much, or how little decision-making power will be granted to the provincial, municipal, and First Nations governments in the region. And in a region with no shortage of everyday problems, it’s those decisions that can make all the difference.

So how do citizens make their voices heard, when one MP oversees a gigantic land mass? Very carefully. Welcome to the last of our Northern Trilogy, looking at how this election impacts Canada’s far reaches.

GUEST: Dëneze Nakehk’o, Founding Member, Dene Nahjo

