In the Northwest Territories, voters will get creative to be heard

North West Territories Premier Bob McLeod makes a speech at the Donald Kuptana Sr. Arena on November 15, 2017 in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada. AFP/GERRY IMAGES/ Melinda Trochu

In today’s Big Story podcast, the federal government is perhaps the least impactful government to the daily life of the people living there. Except for one thing: Whomever sits in Ottawa controls how much, or how little decision-making power will be granted to the provincial, municipal, and First Nations governments in the region. And in a region with no shortage of everyday problems, it’s those decisions that can make all the difference.

So how do citizens make their voices heard, when one MP oversees a gigantic land mass? Very carefully. Welcome to the last of our Northern Trilogy, looking at how this election impacts Canada’s far reaches.

GUEST: Dëneze Nakehk’o, Founding Member, Dene Nahjo

