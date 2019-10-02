Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 8:31 pm EDT
People pass by a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. North Korea on Wednesday fired projectiles toward its eastern sea, South Korea's military said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend. The sign reads: "North Korea launched an unspecified missile." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.
The test-firing Wednesday was North Korea’s first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.
The report didn’t elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform.
The Korean Central News Agency says the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile “ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces’ threat to” North Korea.
KCNA said Thursday the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.