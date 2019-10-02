Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Niagara mother charged in death of 6 month old daughter
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 9:45 pm EDT
A 25-year-old Niagara Falls woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter.
Niagara Regional Police say officers were called Wednesday to a home in the area of Barker Street and Dorchester Road following reports of a sudden death.
Investigators say emergency crews found a six-month-old girl without vital signs.
The baby was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police arrested the mother and charged her with first degree murder. She will appear for a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Thursday.
The name of the woman is not being released by police in order to protect the identity of the victim.
I fail to see any reason to protect the identity of the victim, who is unfortunately dead. If the mother has other children there may be some point to withholding the mother’s name, but that is not the reason stated!