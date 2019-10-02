Loading articles...

Murder defendant's behaviour in court may force mistrial

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge is considering declaring a mistrial in a murder case because the defendant refused to answer the prosecutors’ questions in court.

Brandon Lee already confessed to police that he killed his mother and hid her body in an ice bath for days before strangling his ex-girlfriend as well. Lee’s lawyer says he “snapped” after years of childhood trauma and abuse by his mother. Lee says she provoked his attack that day.

The News & Observer reports that Lee took the stand Tuesday, demonstrating how he choked them even telling jurors that he screamed “Die! Die!” as he did it.

But when prosecutors tried to cross-examine him, he refused to co-operate, saying “I’m not scared of you!”

Judge Graham Shirley sent jurors home and may declare a mistrial.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
SB 400 ramp to Black Creek - right lane blocked with a stalled bus.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more