Microsoft previews dual-screen Surface devices out in a year

NEW YORK — Microsoft is refreshing its lineup of Surface computers, while previewing dual-screen devices that won’t be out for another year.

Besides new laptop and tablet models, Microsoft will also sell $249 wireless earbuds this holiday season, joining Apple, Amazon, Google and others.

The most innovative of the devices, though, will initially be available just for developers to write and test apps. The dual-screen devices can run separate apps side by side, or a single app across.

The smaller one, an Android device called Surface Duo, will mark Microsoft’s re-entry into smartphones. Unlike foldable phones from Samsung and others, though, these devices will have two distinct screens, rather than a single one across the fold. The larger device, the Surface Neo, will run a dual-screen variant of Windows called 10X.

The Associated Press

