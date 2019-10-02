Loading articles...

IT disruption at Michael Garron hospital affecting email

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
Michael Garron Hospital is seen in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson

An IT disruption is happening at Michael Garron Hospital but its emergency department remains open and operational.

The hospital, formerly known as Toronto East General, has a statement on its website says a few services have been cancelled and the affected patients have been notified.

The hospital is also unable to send or receive outside external emails.

Several hospitals across Ontario have reportedly been hit by cyber-attacks in recent weeks.

In April, the city of Stratford was targeted in a ransomware attack and paid about $75,000 in bitcoin to re-gain control of its information system.

