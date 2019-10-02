Loading articles...

Man seriously wounded in west end shooting

A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting in the west end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West, around 10 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots.

Paramedics say they transported a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect description at this time.

