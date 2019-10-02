Loading articles...

Louisiana man whose dog died brings help to injured dog

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Louisiana man whose dog died earlier this year has donated resources to a dog whose legs were cut off.

News outlets report David Mohr travelled to Mandeville on Tuesday to bring items to a dog named Buddy. Mohr delivered two dog beds, a blanket, dog food and a $1,000 check for Buddy’s surgeries.

A 50-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter are accused of cutting off Buddy’s hind legs. The pair were arrested Monday and charged with animal cruelty.

Mohr left his dog Roleaux in his truck with the air-conditioner running in July . Thirty-year-old Leslie Aguillard is accused of carjacking the truck and running over Mohr. Roleaux was found dead the next day. Aguillard has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Associated Press

