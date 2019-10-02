Loading articles...

Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate where he died

ISTANBUL — Activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi have gathered near Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul to remember the Saudi journalist on the anniversary of his horrifying killing by Saudi agents.

The memorial began just after 1:14 pm (1014 GMT) Wednesday — the time that Khashoggi walked into the consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect documents to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He didn’t come out again.

Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s possible culpability.

Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released.

Prince Mohammed meanwhile, said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.

The Associated Press

