John Tavares named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Updated Oct 2, 2019 at 7:26 pm EDT

#4 John Tavares — Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares smiles during the warm-up skate as he makes his Toronto Maple Leafs debut against the Montreal Canadiens during NHL hockey action in Toronto on Oct. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

John Tavares is the new captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team made the announcement during Wednesday night’s pre-game ceremony before the NHL season opener against the Ottawa Senators, filling a role that had been vacant for more than 3 1/2 years.

The 19th captain in Leafs history, Tavares held the same job with the New York Islanders for five seasons before signing with Toronto in unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2018.

