Loading articles...

Investigators seek email from ex-University of Oklahoma VP

OKLAHOMA CITY — Investigators have filed a search warrant for email accounts allegedly used by former University of Oklahoma Vice-President Tripp Hall to communicate with a student who has made new sexual assault allegations.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation filed an affidavit seeking the emails after officials interviewed an OU student who described feeling drugged during an encounter with Hall.

The student alleged he was at Hall’s Norman home in January when Hall offered him a massage. The student says he “felt like he was on some sort of substance” and felt he couldn’t respond. The student alleges Hall then performed a sexual act on him.

Hall’s attorney, Clark Brewster, denied the allegations and says Hall had surgery for cancer in December and was receiving home health care in January.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
In #Hamilton, WB 403 ramp to WB Main is blocked with a disabled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
As of 8:30am, Oct 2, the wet weather is becoming more scattered for #Toronto GTA. Falling temperatures today. Still…
Latest Weather
Read more