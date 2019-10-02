Loading articles...

Hawaii study identifies coastal roads vulnerable to erosion

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A study of the 20 Hawaii coastal highways most susceptible to erosion and structural degradation has found 10 of the roads are in Maui County.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa determined Maui and Molokai each had five of the roads considered most at risk.

The report prepared for the state Department of Transportation ranks the susceptibility of state coastal roads to ocean hazards such as waves, currents, tides, and sea-level rise.

A transportation department official says the study is intended to prioritize areas in need of protection from coastal erosion.

The official says the report recommends actions such as relocating, elevating or hardening that will be analyzed by the department and presented to community members.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

The Associated Press

