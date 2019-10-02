Loading articles...

German sausage plant production halted over listeria deaths

BERLIN — German authorities have halted production at a meat processing plant after two deaths that were linked to listeria in sausage products.

News agency dpa quoted local authorities as saying Wednesday that the veterinary office in Waldeck-Frankenberg county shut the Wilke Wurstwaren plant in the small town of Berndorf.

The local government said listeria was found in sausage products in several cases, and Germany’s national disease control centre found a link to the deaths of two elderly people in the central region. It says 37 other cases in which people were sickened may be linked to the suspect sausages, and most of Wilke Wurstwaren’s products will be recalled.

Listeria usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to people with weak immune systems.

The Associated Press

