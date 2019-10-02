Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German forecasters cut 2019 growth outlook to 0.5%
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 4:05 am EDT
BERLIN — A group of leading think-tanks is joining the government and others in cutting its growth outlook for the German economy, predicting that output will expand by only 0.5% this year and 1.1% in 2020.
The economic institutes’ forecast Wednesday was down from their prediction in spring that the economy — Europe’s biggest — would grow by 0.8% this year and 1.8% in 2020.
The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the just-concluded third quarter, which would put it in a technical recession.
The think-tanks pointed to political uncertainty such as trade tensions and the risk of a no-deal Brexit; declining global demand for investment goods such as factory machinery in which Germany specializes; and “structural changes” in the auto industry.
