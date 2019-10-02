Former Vaughan mayor Di Biase facing corruption charge

The former mayor of Vaughan is facing breach of trust and corruption charges following an investigation into allegations of municipal corruption.

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation began in April 2015 following a request for assistance from York Regional Police after the Integrity Commissioner for the City of Vaughan had received a complaint from a private citizen involving allegations of corruption by then municipal councillor Michael Di Biase.

The OPP have now charged Di Biase with one count each of Breach of Trust and Municipal Corruption. He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court at the end of the month.

“The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes,” the force said in a statement Wednesday night.

Di Biase was elected mayor of Vaughan in 2003 but failed to win re-election three years later. He returned to city hall as a regional councillor in 2010.

In 2015, the Integrity Commissioner recommended Di Biase’s salary be suspended for three months, the stiffest penalty allowed, after a number of code of conduct violations.

In May 2017, Di Biase resigned as councillor and deputy mayor following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment made by a city staffer.