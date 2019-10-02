Loading articles...

Former North Carolina GOP chair expected to plead guilty

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes addresses delegates on the first day of the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C. The former North Carolina Republican Party chairman is expected to admit in court that he lied to federal agents conducting a bribery investigation of a major political donor. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former North Carolina Republican Party chairman is expected to admit in court that he lied to federal agents conducting a bribery investigation of a major political donor.

Documents filed in federal court last week show Robin Hayes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday in federal court in Charlotte.

Prosecutors said in his indictment that Hayes agreed to use the party as a conduit of $250,000 to state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s reelection campaign. Prosecutors said Hayes agreed to funnel the money to Causey at the request of insurance magnate Greg Lindberg and an associate.

Court documents say Hayes lied to FBI agents in August 2018 by denying speaking to Causey about replacing the state official examining Lindberg’s company.

The Associated Press

