Loading articles...

Former Little Rock officer appeals firing to state judge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A white Little Rock, Arkansas, police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a state judge to reinstate him to the police force.

An attorney for former Officer Charles Starks on Wednesday appealed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s decision upholding his termination over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving during a motor vehicle stop in February. Police said Starks was responding to a call that the car Blackshire was driving was stolen.

Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley in April declined to file charges against Starks. Jegley said the car was moving and an “imminent threat” that justified the use of deadly force.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB Lawrence is CLOSED at Black Creek due to flooding. Crews are assisting.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 PM
You may want to throw on some extra layers over the next few days as temps will be running below seasonal until the…
Latest Weather
Read more