Former GOP congressman Pete Sessions eyeing 2020 comeback
by Paul J. Weber And Alan Fram, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 12:15 am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas — Former congressman Pete Sessions of Texas is expected to run again for Congress in 2020 but not in his longtime Dallas district that Democrats flipped last year.
Prominent Republican megadonor Roy Bailey and two GOP operatives with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that Sessions will run for the rural central Texas seat of outgoing congressman Bill Flores.
A former aide to Sessions didn’t return a message seeking comment Tuesday night.
Flores is one of 20 House Republicans leaving Congress next year and his district is considered safe for the GOP.
Sessions served 22 years in Congress and was a longtime GOP party leader. But he was ousted by Democrat Colin Allred in one of two Texas congressional seats that Republicans lost in 2018.
Paul J. Weber And Alan Fram, The Associated Press
