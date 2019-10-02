Loading articles...

EU makes appeal to US: let's avoid another tariff war

BRUSSELS — The European Union is appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid any tit-for-tat tariff war as world trade’s governing body prepares to issue a ruling that could allow him to impose billions in duties on EU produce.

The World Trade Organization ruled in May that Europe illegally subsidized planemaker Airbus, hurting U.S. competitor Boeing. The EU won a similar WTO case accusing the U.S. of illegally subsidizing Boeing, but a ruling allowing possible retaliation is still months off.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Wednesday that “we should avoid imposing tariffs on one another.”

She says “we are still ready and willing to find a fair settlement, but if the U.S. decides to impose authorized countermeasures, the EU will do the same.”

The Associated Press


