Elections Canada says possible education workers' strike won't change polling locations
by News Staff
Posted Oct 2, 2019 12:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 2, 2019 at 12:13 pm EDT
A voter walks past a sign directing voters to a polling station for the Canadian federal election in Cremona, Alta., on Oct. 19, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Elections Canada is assuring voters their polling location for the federal election will not change as a result of a possible strike by 55,000 education workers in Ontario.
Elections Canada often uses school gymnasiums to set up polling stations, however it’s not clear how many polling locations may be impacted by the threatened job action.
The polling locations have already been leased.
Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson told 680 NEWS they are monitoring the situation and will be prepared.
“What we do have is some contingency plans that will be in place for poll workers who may need to get access to materials like desks and chairs during the strike, where if there is a strike, school staff may not be available.”
Canadians head to the polls October 21st.
