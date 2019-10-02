Elections Canada says possible education workers' strike won't change polling locations

Elections Canada is assuring voters their polling location for the federal election will not change as a result of a possible strike by 55,000 education workers in Ontario.

Elections Canada often uses school gymnasiums to set up polling stations, however it’s not clear how many polling locations may be impacted by the threatened job action.

The polling locations have already been leased.

Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson told 680 NEWS they are monitoring the situation and will be prepared.

“What we do have is some contingency plans that will be in place for poll workers who may need to get access to materials like desks and chairs during the strike, where if there is a strike, school staff may not be available.”

Canadians head to the polls October 21st.