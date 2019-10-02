Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dr. Dre, Iovine to unveil high-tech new building at USC
by Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 10:28 am EDT
FILE - This Feb. 10, 2013 file photo shows music industry entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine, left, and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre at a Grammy Party in Los Angeles. A high-tech building named after Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus. Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — A high-tech building named after Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus.
Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday. The building was named after the duo who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create an art, technology and business academy at the college.
The hall will provide a learning space featuring 3-D printers, electronic labs, a podcast studio and alumni incubator space.
Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. He later started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment.
Iovine is a music industry entrepreneur who is known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.