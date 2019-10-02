Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democratic demands test Trump impeachment strategy
by Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire, And Mark Sherman, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2019 6:46 pm EDT
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., right, at a news conference as House Democrats move on depositions in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. In an unusual show of anger today, Trump defended his phone call with the president of Ukraine and said Adam Schiff may have committed treason by investigating the matter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is rapidly confronting a decision at the core of House Democrats’ nascent impeachment inquiry: Should he comply with congressional demands and risk disclosure of embarrassing information? Or should he delay and possibly deepen his legal and political predicament?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, the intelligence committee chairman, issued a blunt warning to the president on Wednesday, threatening to make White House defiance of a congressional request for testimony and documents potential grounds for an article of impeachment.
With the prospect of new subpoenas coming as soon as Friday, Trump’s official policy of deliberate non-co-operation, and his view of executive power, could be tested quickly.
Schiff says any interference “will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress.”
