Loading articles...

Chicago teachers to set strike date as contract talks resume

CHICAGO — A Chicago teachers strike could be less than a week away if there isn’t a deal soon between the union and nation’s third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week, with the union’s delegates set to meet Wednesday to finalize a strike date. The earliest a walkout could take place is Monday.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and “historic.”

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:13 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:38 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Lots of areas set new record highs for Oct1 including #Toronto Here’s a list of some more from Environment 🇨🇦 @680NEWSwe…
Latest Weather
Read more